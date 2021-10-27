United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,762 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of United Community Banks worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UCBI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,609,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,544,000 after buying an additional 432,175 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,453,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,552,000 after buying an additional 407,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,905,000 after buying an additional 304,760 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 116,231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 186,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 185,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,256,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James increased their price target on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert H. Blalock acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UCBI opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.94. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.