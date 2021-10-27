Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €116.00 by Warburg Research

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €116.00 ($136.47) target price from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.86% from the company’s previous close.

SY1 has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €121.50 ($142.94).

SY1 stock opened at €118.20 ($139.06) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €119.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of €115.32.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

