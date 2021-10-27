DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €43.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €43.00 ($50.59) price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DWS. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.20 ($57.88) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($49.29) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.28 ($49.74).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €38.00 ($44.71) on Wednesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €28.48 ($33.50) and a 52-week high of €41.88 ($49.27). The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €37.45 and a 200-day moving average price of €38.10.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.