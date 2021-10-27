Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Lowered to $115.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PENN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $74.19 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $52.09 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.15.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,703,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 122.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 33,061 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 241.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 223,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after buying an additional 158,201 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 18.7% during the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 148,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

