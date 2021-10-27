Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Lowered to $115.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.01% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PENN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.
Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $74.19 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $52.09 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.15.
In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,703,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 122.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 33,061 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 241.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 223,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after buying an additional 158,201 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 18.7% during the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 148,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.