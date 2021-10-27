Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $192.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.47.

Shares of COF opened at $164.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.11. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.87. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

