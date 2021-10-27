Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 4,784 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 117.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 881,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,735,000 after purchasing an additional 186,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,752,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,425,000 after acquiring an additional 818,387 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,924,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255,329 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.05 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average of $55.15.

