JT Stratford LLC Buys Shares of 1,233 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOXX. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 600.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $465.44 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $301.44 and a 1 year high of $478.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $1.157 dividend. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.