MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. MYR Group posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MYR Group.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $649.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.05 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 37.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter worth approximately $448,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group in the third quarter worth approximately $925,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYRG opened at $110.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.74 and its 200-day moving average is $91.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $112.89.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYR Group (MYRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.