JT Stratford LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.4% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 239,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 120,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,803,000 after acquiring an additional 179,202 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 93.5% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 25,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 338,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after acquiring an additional 57,831 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average is $37.07. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

