PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Lowered by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $243.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $285.53 billion, a PE ratio of 59.27, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.87 and its 200 day moving average is $273.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.81 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.92.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

