JT Stratford LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

JT Stratford LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 730,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 105.0% during the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 40.0% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 407,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE:KO opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.19.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.