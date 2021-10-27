Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Century Communities worth $8,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter valued at $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 8.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 16.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at $781,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $64.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.01. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.95.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.65%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

B. Riley reduced their target price on Century Communities from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

