Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 58,234 Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,234 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GAN were worth $8,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in GAN by 22.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GAN by 43.9% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAN by 14.0% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of GAN by 12.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. 48.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, EVP Simon Knock sold 25,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $451,188.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit purchased 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,385. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 125,335 shares of company stock worth $2,255,489 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

GAN stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. GAN Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $629.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.19.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GAN Limited will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

