Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $9.21 Million Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Saia worth $9,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Saia by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $276.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.79. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $278.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $571.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.40 million. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. Research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Saia from $236.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.36.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.