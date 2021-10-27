Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Alarm.com posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $81.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.61. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 7.48.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,447,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $107,597.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,959 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,276. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

