Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.05. American Public Education reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Public Education.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Public Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55. The company has a market cap of $467.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53.

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Public Education by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 61,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in American Public Education by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 3,400.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 24,757 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Public Education (APEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.