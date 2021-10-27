Visa (NYSE:V) PT Lowered to $284.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $297.00 to $284.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.56.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $231.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.18 and its 200 day moving average is $231.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $451.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,103,509 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 255,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $56,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 29.6% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa by 8.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 70,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 172.1% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $2,160,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.