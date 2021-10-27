Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Union Bankshares has raised its dividend by 10.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Shares of Union Bankshares stock opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.39. The stock has a market cap of $145.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

