Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,906 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Axonics worth $9,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Axonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Axonics by 40.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axonics alerts:

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $70.94 on Wednesday. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.13 and a 12-month high of $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.98 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.84.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,443 shares of company stock worth $6,161,445 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.