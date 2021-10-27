DF Dent & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $5,666,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate by 8.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Allstate by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate by 8.2% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Allstate in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.08.

Shares of ALL opened at $128.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.56. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The Allstate’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

