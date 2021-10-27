Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,047 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,005 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $10,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

FMBH opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.63. The company has a market cap of $775.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.96. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.25 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 18.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 32.59%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

