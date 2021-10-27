Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,019,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF worth $158,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 732.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 74.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHI opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.35.

