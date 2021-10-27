Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Shares Down 1.4%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.85 and last traded at $34.85. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.33.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.47.

Accor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACRFF)

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

