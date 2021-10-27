Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $601,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 126,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DD. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.77 and a 200 day moving average of $76.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

