Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.09.

NYSE:WSM opened at $182.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.99. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $204.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.42%.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $485,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,488 shares of company stock worth $9,709,114. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

