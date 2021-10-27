Echo Street Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 73.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Post by 849.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,511,000 after buying an additional 2,346,566 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Post by 19,919.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 940,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after buying an additional 936,208 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Post during the second quarter worth about $52,247,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Post by 4,917.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 324,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,150,000 after buying an additional 317,597 shares during the period. Finally, AREX Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Post during the first quarter worth about $18,369,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Post alerts:

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

Shares of POST stock opened at $105.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.29. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.12 and a twelve month high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.