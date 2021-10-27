Echo Street Capital Management LLC Grows Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iRobot by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 27,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,120,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, iRobot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

In related news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.42. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

