Pinz Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 35,500 Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 296.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 69,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 710.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 145,043 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 412,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 190,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 419,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of GTE opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $343.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 67.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $96.62 million for the quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Profile

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

