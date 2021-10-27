Pinz Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 433.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,466,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,191,996 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $700,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 802,930 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of GTE opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $343.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.28.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 67.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $96.62 million during the quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Profile

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

