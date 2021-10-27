Utah Retirement Systems Has $4.06 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSCO. Loop Capital increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.48.

TSCO stock opened at $206.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.18 and a 200-day moving average of $189.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $214.26.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

