Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.52. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 639,482 shares trading hands.

AUMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Golden Minerals from $1.07 to $1.03 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $81.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Golden Minerals by 20.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 30,365 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Golden Minerals by 52.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 35,490 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Golden Minerals by 15.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Golden Minerals by 446.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

