Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.52. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 639,482 shares trading hands.
AUMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Golden Minerals from $1.07 to $1.03 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $81.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.33.
Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)
Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.
