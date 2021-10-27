Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.15

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.15 and traded as high as $5.75. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 4,806 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 20.59% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter.

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 11,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $60,209.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 67,997 shares of company stock worth $361,491. Insiders own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 262,884 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 406,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,799,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,999,000 after purchasing an additional 395,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:KFS)

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

