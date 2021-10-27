NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.39

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.39 and traded as high as $8.15. NeuroMetrix shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 692,475 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 3.05.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas T. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of NeuroMetrix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $527,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,659 shares in the company, valued at $249,602.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas T. Higgins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,816.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NeuroMetrix during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 113.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NURO)

NeuroMetrix, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.