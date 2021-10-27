Brokerages Set Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) PT at $4.60

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHC. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ DHC opened at $3.73 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $889.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.97%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3,126.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

