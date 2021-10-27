Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Receives C$78.14 Average PT from Analysts

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$78.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nutrien to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Nutrien alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Brent Donald Poohkay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.54, for a total transaction of C$626,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,465,040.98. Also, Senior Officer Raef Sully sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.50, for a total value of C$825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,983,877.50.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at C$87.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$80.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$75.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.68 billion and a PE ratio of 41.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Nutrien has a 52 week low of C$49.88 and a 52 week high of C$89.67.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.59 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.30 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 7.3499993 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.91%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.