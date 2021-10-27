Analysts Set Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT at C$18.59

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.59.

IIP.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of IIP.UN opened at C$17.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.74. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.12 and a one year high of C$18.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.0271 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

In other news, Director Paul Bouzanis sold 101,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.56, for a total value of C$1,789,486.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,599,557.24.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.