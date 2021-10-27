First Trust Advisors LP Buys 76,295 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,383,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,295 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $184,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,596,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME opened at $130.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.86 and a 1-year high of $140.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

