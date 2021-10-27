First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 794,958 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,924 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.49% of Fortinet worth $189,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 57.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.92.

Fortinet stock opened at $322.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.18 and its 200-day moving average is $257.18. The company has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $345.25.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,572,980. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.