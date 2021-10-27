First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,362 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.26% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $166,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,162,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,241,000 after purchasing an additional 78,725 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,006,000 after acquiring an additional 110,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $294.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.87 and a 200 day moving average of $283.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.67.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

