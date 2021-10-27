Pinz Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Pinz Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings in Blucora were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 798.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blucora by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. Blucora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.40 million, a P/E ratio of -41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Blucora Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

