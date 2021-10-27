Pinz Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Pinz Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings in Blucora were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 798.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. Blucora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.40 million, a P/E ratio of -41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Blucora Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

