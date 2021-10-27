Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $30,000 in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 90.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 206.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 230,483 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 10.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ring Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $388.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.53.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 131.37%. The business had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.69 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist upped their price objective on Ring Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Ring Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 511,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $987,196.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,687,183 shares in the company, valued at $24,486,263.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

