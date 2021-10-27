Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $55,000 in Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter worth about $102,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter worth about $450,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Impel NeuroPharma from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Impel NeuroPharma stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Impel NeuroPharma news, CEO Adrian Adams acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $279,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,669.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

