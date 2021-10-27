600 Shares in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Acquired by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 150,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 47,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $85.28 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

