Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $56,000 in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,888,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,300 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $12,700,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $12,001,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 48,849.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,086,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 181,890 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.39% and a negative net margin of 106.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT).

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.