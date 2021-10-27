Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.550-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fiserv also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.55-$5.60 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FISV. William Blair began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.50.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $109.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $92.81 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.37. The stock has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,146,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

