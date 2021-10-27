REGENXBIO (RGNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, analysts expect REGENXBIO to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.77.

In related news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in REGENXBIO stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,340 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.10% of REGENXBIO worth $18,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

