Showcase Trading 16.2% Higher Over Last Week (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a market cap of $664,701.98 and approximately $37,907.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00071154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00071930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00096799 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,828.85 or 0.99815763 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.79 or 0.06771232 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

