GoWithMi Hits Market Cap of $1.01 Million (GMAT)

GoWithMi (CURRENCY:GMAT) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 27th. One GoWithMi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoWithMi has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. GoWithMi has a market cap of $1.01 million and $94,102.00 worth of GoWithMi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00050638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.32 or 0.00210942 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00099581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

GoWithMi Coin Profile

GMAT is a coin. It launched on August 29th, 2018. GoWithMi’s total supply is 14,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,723,550,000 coins. GoWithMi’s official Twitter account is @GoWithMi_GL . GoWithMi’s official website is www.gowithmi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GoWithMi is building a complete decentralized location-based services (DLBS) infrastructure. It aims to provide a complete trusted geospatial value exchange service for large-scale commerce from data, computing, personal terminal to commercial ecological, and making value flows multidimensional, safer and smarter, complement the last key component of the blockchain to empower the real economy application. GoWithMi's geospatial consensus ecological network consists of geospatial consensus data production, spatial computing power network, self-organizing geospatial asset node, and business application sharing support platform. Integrated DLBS, super oracle, and consensus map platform, based on the algorithm consensus to motivate participation and achieve benefit for everyone, cross-chain supports all blockchain platforms, one-stop support for all applications that retrieval location-based services, enables offline business to leap into the new era of programmable business, and enters an on-chain and off-chain Turing's complete self-circulation business ecology. “

