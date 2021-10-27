Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $86,000 in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 10.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,213,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,483,000 after buying an additional 292,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 973.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,108 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,857 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter worth $12,712,000. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 2,300.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

GCMG stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

